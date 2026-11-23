Centuries of history at stake: New Delhi and Tehran discussed a massive heritage preservation plan

Bilateral consultations between India and Iran took place on the sidelines of the First SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, focusing on specific mechanisms for cultural cooperation. The primary topic was Tehran's proposal to establish a joint network for preserving manuscripts and shared civilizational heritage.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены An ancient papyrus scroll

Vivek Aggarwal, secretary of the Indian Ministry of Culture, confirmed the meeting occurred but characterized it as an exchange of ideas. He noted that while the two nations maintain regular contact on cultural exchange matters, no concrete projects or legally binding agreements were finalized at the conclusion of the talks.

The Iranian delegation presented a more structured initiative. According to the Islamic Republic of Iran's embassy in India, Tehran proposed the creation of a "SCO Joint Network for Written Heritage and Civilizational Memory". The concept, outlined by Iranian cultural attaché Dr. Faridoddin Faridasr, focuses on three practical areas: the digitization and preservation of historical documents and manuscripts; the exchange of technical expertise and training for restoration specialists; and the conduct of joint research, publications, and exhibitions dedicated to shared linguistic heritage, particularly the role of the Persian language in Central Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

As a working model for this cooperation, the Iranian side cited the International Microfilm Center "Nur" at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi. Since 1990, the center has collaborated with 72 academic institutes in India, resulting in the digitization of over 150,000 Persian and Arabic manuscripts and the restoration of more than three million pages of historical documents. Current projects also involve the preservation of documents in the state of Telangana and the city of Hyderabad.

In contrast, the forum highlighted the absence of formal political rapprochement between New Delhi and Islamabad. Aggarwal stated explicitly that no official bilateral negotiations between India and Pakistan were conducted within the event's framework, limiting interactions to informal contacts during banquets and sessions.

Canadian federal minister Masadik Masud Malik confirmed this division in agendas, clarifying that his visit was exclusively multilateral in the context of the SCO. He emphasized that regional cultural issues are distinct from contentious disputes such as the Indus Waters Treaty, and that any discussions regarding the treaty require a separate invitation and a different format for meetings.