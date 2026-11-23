Tarragona Mayor Holds Inclusive Meetings with Hiking Group and MNLF

Tarragona Mayor Art Benjie "Kaka" Bulaong engaged with representatives of local community groups on November 19, 2026, during separate visits to his office, marking a continued push for inclusive governance in the municipality.

The mayor first met with members of Tribung Ultimo, a group of hiking enthusiasts, before receiving a courtesy visit from Walino Mamacao Sr., the chairman of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) chapter in Davao Oriental.

Bulaong emphasized that her administration is committed to maintaining open lines of communication with various sectors to ensure they have a tangible role in the town's development. "We want this administration to be inclusive in all sectors," she stated, while also affirming in Cebuano that Tarragona listens to every sector, serves them, and provides opportunities for them to participate in local progress.

These meetings are part of a broader municipal effort to promote dialogue and cooperation among community organizations, supporting both peacebuilding and local development in the area.