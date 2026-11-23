Davao City Social Welfare: government intensified monitoring of street children via emergency hotlines

As the holidays approach, the Special Office for Children's Concerns (SOCC) in Davao City is urging residents to report children found begging or wandering the streets alone to the Kean Gabriel Hotline or 911. The office emphasized this call to action during its observance of National Children's Month, highlighting the urgent need for community vigilance to protect minors in vulnerable situations.

The SOCC, led by Gerline Arciaga, clarified its institutional role during an iSpeak media forum held on November 19, 2026. Arciaga explained that the office, which operates under the City Mayor's Office, functions as a regulatory body rather than a direct service provider. Its primary mandate is to ensure that the city's development plans for children are consistently formulated, updated, and that all provisions of the City's Children's Welfare Code are effectively implemented.

Institutional Oversight and Planning

The SOCC serves as the secretariat for the Davao City Council for the Protection of Children (DCCPC), a body chaired by the mayor and comprising representatives from city and regional government offices, as well as civil society groups. Through this council, the SOCC advises the city on crafting both long-term and annual plans aimed at child welfare. Arciaga noted that the office also monitors the city's annual compliance with the Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit and evaluates the functionality of the protection councils across the city's 182 barangays.

Under the requirements of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, the SOCC ensures that both the city and its barangays maintain intervention programs for children at risk and those in conflict with the law. The office provides yearly technical assistance to the local councils and conducts interviews with children to gather their concerns and recommendations. These inputs are then integrated into the city's three-year development plan for children, covering diverse groups including victims of abuse, children of overseas Filipino workers, street children, and those affected by disasters.

Service Delivery and Emergency Response

While the SOCC focuses on planning and policy, the direct delivery of services, particularly for victims of online sexual abuse and other forms of maltreatment, is handled by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO). Arciaga stated that the city's performance in addressing children's needs has improved, as reflected in the yearly audit. Key performance indicators include ensuring that at least 85 percent of infants up to 12 months old are fully immunized, increasing daycare enrollment for young children, and enrolling out-of-school children back into the school system.

This year's Children's Month theme centers on protecting children during emergencies. In such scenarios, the CSWDO profiles affected children and their families to determine the appropriate forms of assistance, while the SOCC ensures these specific concerns are reflected in the city's strategic plans. To strengthen this framework, the DCCPC executive committee reviewed the city's 2026 audit and its work and financial plan on November 16. The committee also deliberated on the proposed Comprehensive Emergency Program for Children for the period of 2027 to 2032 and discussed the city's Anti-Bullying Ordinance in response to recent incidents involving students.

Arising from the Quick Response Team for Children's Concerns (QRTCC), rescued children are assessed and, where appropriate, returned to their families. Looking ahead, the SOCC invited the public to the 33rd Citywide Children's Congress scheduled for the following week, which is expected to host approximately 200 children, including sectoral and barangay representatives. The Vice Mayor will read the children's agenda, which outlines the city's programs for 2026. Arciaga concluded by urging stakeholders to treat child protection as a daily practice rather than a seasonal activity, advocating for continuous awareness and intervention throughout the year.