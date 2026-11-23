Revanth Reddy targets 90 Assembly seats for Congress in 2028 Telangana elections

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has set an ambitious electoral benchmark for the Congress party, projecting a victory of 90 out of 119 Assembly seats in the 2028 elections. Speaking at a Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister asserted that the party aims to secure this mandate with a target of one crore votes, signaling a strategic move to consolidate power well ahead of the next cycle.

The CM's projections extend beyond the state assembly to the national stage. Reddy stated that Telangana could contribute 15 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress in the 2029 general elections, assuming the state's constituency count remains at 17. He explicitly linked the state's performance to a broader national goal, urging the party machinery to work toward making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister.

Addressing internal party dynamics, Reddy issued a stern warning to Congress leaders against public criticism of the current administration. He indicated that the party is monitoring the conduct of its members both in public and private, suggesting that loyalty and alignment with the government's position would be the primary criteria for future organisational appointments.

The meeting also served as a platform for a sharp confrontation with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Reddy accused the opposition of employing "false propaganda" to undermine the government. In a pointed critique of a recent BRS protest-where activists removed their shirts after being intercepted by police near the Assembly-Reddy employed provocative rhetoric, suggesting that the political consequences for the BRS leaders would be even more severe.

On the administrative front, the Chief Minister highlighted a shift toward proactive crisis management. He revealed that the government is currently drafting an action plan to mitigate potential drought conditions attributed to the El Niño phenomenon. Additionally, he announced that the administration plans to initiate a direct outreach programme with the public following the Sankranti festival in January 2027.

Reflecting on the 2024 Lok Sabha results, Reddy claimed his prediction that the BJP would fail to cross the 240-seat mark was accurate. He argued that a marginal shift of 25 seats could have altered the central government's composition, using this logic to motivate the state unit toward higher efficiency in future polls.