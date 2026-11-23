Bolivia's Proven Gas Reserves Hit Two-Decade Low Due to Regulatory Barriers

Bolivia's state oil company, YPFB, has reported that the country's proven natural gas reserves have fallen to a twenty-year low of 2.3 trillion cubic feet (TCF). While the official 2P estimates (proven plus probable) sit at 2.76 TCF and 3P estimates (including possible) at 3.24 TCF, these figures reflect geological potential rather than immediately available commercial supply. Oil and condensate reserves follow a similar pattern, standing at 57 million barrels for proven (1P), 67.89 million for 2P, and 78 million for 3P. The gap between these geological totals and actual operational capacity stems from regulatory inertia and financial disincentives that prevent the conversion of contingent resources into marketable output.

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The primary bottleneck is the lack of a legal framework that provides sufficient security for private exploration. Current regulations do not create the conditions necessary to move resources from the "possible" to the "proven" category. Energy expert Francesco Zarati noted that domestic gas prices are currently too low to cover the costs of exploration and production in new areas. He argued that the unified rate of the direct tax on hydrocarbons (IDH) is a structural flaw, as it fails to differentiate between well-established fields and complex, remote zones like the Maya area, where infrastructure is entirely absent. Under this model, developing remote sites is economically unviable.

Former hydrocarbons minister Alvaro Rios emphasized that attracting investment requires new pricing formulas, a reduction in the IDH, and a change in YPFB's role, which he stated should not combine the functions of regulator and operator. Currently, all 17 exploration projects in YPFB's portfolio are frozen pending legislative reform. Potential resources in the Santa Cruz, Tarija, and Chuquisaca regions remain contingent, meaning their development is blocked not by a lack of subsurface volume, but by the absence of a mechanism to transform geological data into operational assets without drilling and grid connection.