Barnham residents vote for independence from UK to protest asylum seeker housing at RAF base

The English village of Barnham in Suffolk held a local referendum in which 257 residents voted for independence from the United Kingdom, while 16 voted against. The move was prompted by the government's plan to house 931 asylum seekers near the village, a number that is almost twice the total population of Barnham, which stands at 584.

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According to Sky News, authorities have selected the former Royal Air Force base RAF Barnham for the accommodation. The residents are primarily men awaiting the processing of their asylum applications, though their specific countries of origin have not been disclosed. A final decision on opening the center has not yet been made.

As the British government moves away from the costly practice of housing migrants in hotels, it is increasingly repurposing former military sites. This shift has brought the migrant crisis, previously associated mainly with London and other major urban centers, to the rural English countryside.

Barnham lacks even its own shop or pub, yet it may soon host a facility for foreign nationals who would outnumber the local residents. Villagers are not only concerned about the scale of the project but also feel their opinions have been ignored. They cite safety, infrastructure strain, and disruption to their daily lives as key worries.

In protest, the village held its symbolic referendum and is seeking Crown dependency status, similar to the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey. Residents even designed a local flag featuring the avocet, a rare bird. However, the vote carries no legal weight, as UK law does not grant individual villages the right to secede from the state.

This is not an isolated incident. In September, residents of the village of Piddington in Oxfordshire also voted for independence in protest against plans to house 1,256 asylum seekers on a former military base. In that case, the government subsequently approved the use of the site.

British politicians have responded to the Barnham protests. Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch expressed support for the residents, while local Labour MP Peter Pernelis promised to discuss the situation with the minister for immigration. Although London has pledged to listen to the local population, it has not withdrawn its housing policy.