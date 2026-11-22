World Bank: Multidimensional poverty in Spain reaches 3.2% due to infrastructure deficits

Standard income-based metrics often obscure the full scope of deprivation. The World Bank has introduced a multidimensional poverty index to address this gap, shifting the focus from financial status to actual access to essential services. This indicator measures whether individuals have reliable access to electricity, clean water, healthcare, and education, rather than simply assessing their wallet.

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Spain illustrates this divergence clearly. According to World Bank data, only 0.8% of the Spanish population falls below the financial poverty line. However, the multidimensional poverty rate in the country stands at 3.2%. This fourfold difference indicates that a significant number of residents face severe infrastructure deficits despite not being classified as financially poor.

Indicator Spain (%) Economic poverty 0.8% Multidimensional poverty 3.2%

Global statistics confirm that financial sufficiency does not always guarantee basic well-being. Worldwide, 11.3% of people live below the economic poverty line, while the multidimensional poverty level reaches 17.1%.

"Monetary indicators hide the real level of infrastructure deficit. When we measure welfare only by income, we overlook the quality of access to healthcare and education, rendering the assessment incomplete,” said Elena Romanova, an expert in social policy and demographics, in a conversation with Pravda. Ru.

Expert verification: Elena Romanova, expert in social policy and demographics.