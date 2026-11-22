Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail: Surat-Bilimora section overhead equipment energised

The Ministry of Railways has announced the successful energisation of the overhead equipment (OHE) system on the Surat-Bilimora stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor. This 50-km section, which consists of an elevated alignment featuring both Up and Down lines, represents a critical technical milestone in the development of the 508-km project.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Power lines in the field

From a technical standpoint, the corridor utilises a sophisticated 2x25 kV overhead traction system, a global standard for high-speed rail. The power architecture is supported by 14 traction substations (TSS) distributed across the entire length of the corridor. These substations act as the interface between the national power grid and the OHE, ensuring a steady voltage supply required for high-speed operations. The entire network will be managed via a centralised control centre to maintain operational reliability.

The Surat-Bilimora segment is a complex piece of infrastructure, involving elevated viaducts, bridges over four rivers, and a steel bridge crossing National Highway 53. To mitigate environmental impact, the ministry has installed approximately 94,000 noise barriers along the viaduct. Following the energisation, technical teams will continue to power up smaller sections progressively to ensure full safety compliance.

It is important to distinguish between energisation and operational readiness. While the power supply is now active, the Ministry of Railways clarified that this does not mean the section is ready for commercial train services; rather, it enables the next stage of testing activities.

Regarding the broader project timeline, the ministry has revised the deadline for the 100-km Surat-Vapi section. Originally scheduled for August 2027, the commencement of operations for this specific stretch has been extended to the final quarter of 2027.

Due to the active high-voltage lines, the ministry has issued a public safety advisory. Residents, commuters, and construction personnel are strictly cautioned against approaching or touching overhead electrical installations or performing any unauthorised work near the alignment.