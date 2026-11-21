Iran Economy: Fuel distribution reform saves billions for essential medicine and food imports

Iran's fuel distribution system has shifted to a new control model centered on individual citizen cards, effectively eliminating the use of generic "free” cards at gas stations. According to the Islamic Republic of Iran News Agency (IRNA), this measure has already yielded results: average gasoline consumption dropped by 10% in 11 provinces.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Gas stations at the filling station

The reform altered the architecture of fuel issuance. Previously, gas station operators used "emergency” cards to fuel any customer, a practice that facilitated smuggling and illegal resale. These volumes have now been converted into digital limits tied to specific vehicle owners. While the baseline quota for the general population remains unchanged, the method of access has shifted from informal to accountable.

Compensatory quota system

A mechanism known as "jubrani” — a system of additional payments and limits — has been introduced for those who require more fuel for work. This includes taxi drivers, rural teachers, and fishermen operating without official permits.

In the online taxi sector, platforms such as Snapp and Tapsi have implemented a three-tier system for volumes exceeding the basic norm of 160 liters. Drivers can receive additional allocations of 100, 200, or 300 liters. Company representatives stated that this arrangement fully addresses the fuel deficit for taxi drivers. For professional groups lacking documentation, local administrations allocate quotas based on data from relevant government agencies.

Economic impact and alternatives

Reducing "gray” fuel leaks allows the state to cut imports of petroleum products. Mohammad Saad Azamifar, the general director of the Iran National Petroleum Products Distribution Company (NIPPC), noted that this saves billions of dollars. The freed-up currency is directed toward purchasing medicines and essential goods.

To reduce reliance on gasoline, the state subsidizes the conversion of vehicles to natural gas (CNG). Access to premium Super gasoline is also preserved for affluent consumers, available at more than 80 stations across 18 provinces. Although the reform began in Kerman province in June, "free” cards remain in use on major transport arteries to avoid creating logistics bottlenecks.

Management tool Purpose Personal fuel cards Primary channel for tracking citizen consumption. "Jubrani” system Additional limits for taxi drivers and professionals. Dual-fuel systems (CNG) Reducing load on the gas station network.

Responses to common questions

Do "free” card stations still exist?

Yes, these cards remain in use on key highways to maintain logistics stability and prevent transport collapse.

What happens if the limit is exhausted?

In some regions, a verification mechanism is in place, allowing drivers to obtain additional fuel after their status is checked.