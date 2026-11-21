India's richest not its most generous: only 4 of top 10 billionaires make philanthropy list

India's philanthropic landscape is witnessing a notable structural divergence: the nation's absolute wealthiest are not necessarily its most generous. According to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List for FY26, only four of the ten richest individuals in the country also feature among the top ten philanthropists. This gap highlights a distinct split between wealth accumulation and the culture of giving across India's corporate elite.

The data reveals a growing trend in total giving, with donations from wealthy Indians rising by 11% to reach ₹11,554 crore, up from ₹10,380 crore in the previous fiscal year. The pool of donors is also expanding, with 219 philanthropists listed-an increase from 192 the year prior. However, the distribution of these funds remains heavily skewed. A mere 9% of the list (19 donors) contributed ₹7,838 crore, accounting for 68% of all donations.

A critical systemic observation is the reliance on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) mandates versus genuine personal altruism. While total giving is up, 53% of the contributions still flow through company CSR initiatives rather than personal wealth. Among the top ten philanthropists, the giving patterns of Gautam Adani, the Bajaj family, Mukesh Ambani, and the Birla family remain predominantly CSR-driven. In contrast, Shiv Nadar and family, who topped the list for the fifth consecutive year with ₹2,593 crore, operate primarily through personal giving (93% of their total).

The emergence of a 'personal giving' class is further evidenced by figures like Nandan Nilekani and Rohini Nilekani. Rohini Nilekani is the most generous woman on the list, donating ₹215 crore in FY26, with nearly 100% of her contributions coming from personal funds. Nandan Nilekani has donated 10.1% of his total wealth since 2019, the highest percentage among the top ten.

Sector-wise, the allocation of funds shows a shift in priorities. While education remains the primary focus (₹4,188 crore, or 36%), healthcare and environmental sustainability saw significant jumps of 82% and 86% respectively. The most explosive growth was seen in social and skill development, with increases of 1,466% and 1,614%, signaling a pivot toward capacity building and employment readiness.

Geographically, Mumbai maintains the highest volume of philanthropists at 64, but New Delhi dominates in terms of absolute value, contributing ₹3,168 crore. The list also shows a rise in 'self-made' donors, who now make up 57% of the list and account for 65% of total donations.

Despite the growth, a bottleneck persists at the institutional level. Among BSE 200 companies, unspent CSR funds hit a record ₹2,290 crore, while spending above the legal mandate dropped from ₹1,821 crore to ₹1,107 crore. This results in a net shortfall of ₹1,183 crore-the widest gap in over a decade-suggesting that while personal philanthropy is diversifying, corporate giving is increasingly treating CSR as a compliance exercise rather than a strategic investment.

Anas Rahman Junaid, founder of Hurun India, noted that India's wealth creation is still in an earlier stage compared to global peers. He pointed out that India has 19 donors giving ₹100 crore or more, whereas China has 30 donors giving at least $15 million each, suggesting significant headroom for growth as the Indian economy scales.