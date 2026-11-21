Uzbekistan Scales Cultural Budget to 1.2 Trillion Soums Amidst Systemic Shortages

Budgetary allocations for cultural development in Uzbekistan have scaled from 122.8 billion soums in 2017 to a projected 1.2 trillion soums by 2026. This financial increase has coincided with the establishment of nearly 30 new organizations, including theaters, symphony orchestras, and centers dedicated to maquam, bakhshi, and askiya.

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Infrastructure efforts focused on regional accessibility and equipment. Under the "Caravan of Culture" project, 101 events were held in remote districts, while approximately 100 cultural centers underwent renovation. Additionally, over 11,000 national musical instruments were distributed to cultural and educational institutions. This period also saw an expansion of Uzbekistan's presence within UNESCO; since 2016, 14 new objects were added to the List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, bringing the total beyond the initial four.

Despite these figures, a roundtable organized by the Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Sport and Youth of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis highlighted systemic gaps. Participants identified a lack of material and technical equipment, a shortage of qualified personnel, and restrictions on creative freedoms as primary obstacles.

Current priorities center on the practical implementation of the law "On Cultural Activities and Cultural Organizations." Discussions emphasized the need to improve the quality of cinema and theater, support young talent, and develop mechanisms to incentivize non-governmental cultural organizations.