Kazakhstan Alimony Arrears Exceed 1 Billion Tenge in 10 Months of 2026

Kazakhstan registered 686 criminal cases for non-payment of alimony during the first ten months of 2026, according to data reported by Finprom. The total estimated damage from these cases exceeded 1 billion tenge, a figure that is 1.5 times higher than the amount recorded in the same period last year. The number of registered cases rose by 2.2% year-over-year.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Михайл Олейников is licensed under Все права защищены The man is checking the "Alimony‑payer" documents on his smartphone at home

In these proceedings, 643 individuals were identified as victims, the majority of whom are women. At the pre-trial stage, 66% of the damages were recovered, a significant increase from 2020 when only slightly more than one-third of the total sum was paid at this stage.

Criminal liability under Article 139 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan is triggered when a parent fails to pay court-ordered alimony for a child for more than three months. This provision also applies to the neglect of maintenance duties toward a spouse or non-working parents.

Statistical data indicates that among 583 individuals placed under criminal record for this offense, 507 were unemployed. In instances where the payer has no employment or cannot document their income, the arrears are calculated based on the average monthly wage in the country at the time of recovery.

The Ministry of Justice estimated the total volume of alimony arrears, including debts from previous years, at 18 billion tenge as of April. Effective August 25, the procedure for receiving payments enforced by bailiffs was modified. Funds are now transferred to a special bank account that the recipient must open and provide details for. Money held in this specific account is protected from seizure related to the recipient's other obligations.