Nova Scotia reviews 42 megawatt diesel backup for Point Tupper AI data centre

The Nova Scotia Department of Environment and Climate Change is currently reviewing an industrial approval application for 14 diesel generators-totaling 42 megawatts-to serve as backup power for EverWind's proposed AI data centre in Point Tupper. This specific capacity remains a critical regulatory threshold: under provincial rules, a project requiring 44 megawatts or more triggers a full environmental assessment rather than a streamlined industrial approval.

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The Power Mechanism and Regulatory Thresholds

The data centre, which will be leased by the American AI firm Anthropic, is designed in two phases. Phase 1 requires 95 megawatts and is expected to come online in late 2027; Phase 2 will require 325 megawatts. While EverWind plans to power approximately two-thirds of the facility via four onshore wind farms-expected to be operational between 2028 and 2029-the immediate operational gap necessitates a backup system.

The current backup protocol relies on a tiered response: first, the facility draws from the grid; if the grid is strained, the facility may be throttled or shut down; then, on-site batteries provide approximately two hours of power; finally, diesel generators activate. EverWind has applied for an industrial approval for 42 megawatts of diesel generation using Tier-4 engines. However, the final number of generators remains a "moving target," as it depends on the electricity tariff eventually approved by the Nova Scotia Energy Board.

Environmental Oversight and Spill Response

The project is being managed by the Large Industrial File Team (LIFT), a specialized unit within the Department of Environment and Climate Change designed to expedite large-scale industrial and mining applications. To mitigate environmental risks, EverWind will use a closed-loop cooling system featuring a water-propylene glycol mixture. This mixture is designed to be recirculated in a sealed loop; if maintenance is required, the fluid must be trucked to a treatment facility in Debert.

Under the provincial Environmental Emergency Regulations, the operator is legally obligated to report any spills immediately and take corrective action. The Department of Environment and Climate Change maintains officers in close proximity to Point Tupper to ensure rapid on-site response and enforcement of these duties.

Institutional Framework for Transparency

The administrative process for this project falls under the Environment Act. Specifically, Section 10.4 of the Act entitles any person to request a written statement of the facts and reasons behind a decision made by the Minister or a delegated agent. The Department of Environment and Climate Change manages these disclosures by posting industrial approvals on a public website, where the specific terms and conditions of the approval-including air quality and noise mandates-are listed once the application is finalized.