Portugal Public Sector Strike Disrupts Services Ahead of 2027 Budget Vote

State sector workers in Portugal went on strike on Friday, November 20, to demand specific wage increases and structural pay adjustments for 2027. The core of their proposal, referred to as the General Requirement (PRC), calls for a minimum salary increase of 15%, with a floor of 150 euros. Additionally, unions are pushing for a basic salary of 1,150 euros effective January 1, 2027, and an increase in the daily food allowance to 13 euros.

Photo: Сайт Министерства иностранных дел России The flag of Portugal

The disruption extended beyond the government offices into daily infrastructure. According to the Union of Civil Servants (STAL), garbage collection services were fully or partially halted in several municipalities. Services were completely closed in Évora, Loures, Palmela, and Sesimbra. In Almada, Amadora, Moita, Setúbal, and Vila Franca de Xira, all located within the Lisbon metropolitan area, operations were nearly suspended.

The strike is expected to affect other critical sectors, including schools, medical facilities, courts, and administrative services. This shift means that the formal protest by public employees is translating into a tangible reduction in citizens' access to basic public services.

Sebastião Santana, coordinator of the "Common Front" (Frente Comum) within the CGTP structure, described the strike as a reaction to the state budget project, which he said "destroys state management" and is "far from the interests of the population." Unions specifically cited an "unprecedented attack" on the pension and social security systems amid rising prices across the country.

The timing of the protest was strategic, coinciding with the general vote on the 2027 state budget scheduled for the following Tuesday. Santana stated that the objective is not merely to express dissatisfaction but to force the government into negotiations regarding 83 proposals submitted by unions on September 30.

The situation highlights a divergence between the formal operation of the state apparatus and the actual conditions for those who sustain it. The demands for higher base salaries and allowances indicate that current pay levels in the public sector are no longer maintaining a standard of living that supports the quality and accessibility of public services for the Portuguese population.