India distribution companies demand high grid fees for high-power EV charging infrastructure

India's expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure faces a specific operational hurdle: distribution companies (discoms) are demanding high grid connection fees, particularly for high-power stations exceeding 100 kW. Tarun Kapur, advisor to the prime minister, stated that these demands act as a barrier for operators, noting that the issue stems from what is referred to as the "meter cost." To address this bottleneck, a proposal has been introduced to designate a dedicated officer within each discom responsible for the rapid approval of such connections.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены A modern ultra‑fast electric vehicle charging station

The inefficiency of the current setup is highlighted by data showing that some public charging stations operate at utilization rates below 1%, rendering their maintenance economically unviable. While India possesses a surplus of electricity, discoms have not yet aligned their pricing models with the long-term commercial potential of EVs as a major new consumer segment. The government is attempting to shift consumption patterns by encouraging daytime charging in offices and commercial zones to reduce nighttime load on residential grids.

Financial support for this transition is embedded in the PM E-Drive scheme, which has a total budget of 119 billion rupees. Of this amount, 20 billion rupees are specifically allocated for infrastructure subsidies, targeting the construction of up to 72,300 new public charging stations and battery swapping points. Kapur indicated that the government is prepared to increase funding if necessary to bridge the remaining infrastructure gap, but the immediate constraint remains the administrative and financial resistance from the energy distribution sector rather than a lack of national capital.