Brazil is facing a silent ultimatum: American corporations secured total grip on vital resources

Washington is shifting away from attempts to restore a unipolar world order, yet it is intensifying its control over the Western Hemisphere with a particular focus on destabilizing Brazil, where Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva recently won the presidency.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by government.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Brazilian President L.I. Lula da Silva

Rodriguez may be rewarded with a division of Guyana

Ten months after the abduction of Nicolás Maduro, Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth visited the Venezuelan capital to announce an agreement with the government of Delcy Rodríguez. The accord provides for joint military training, intelligence sharing, and defense cooperation, though specific details remain undisclosed.

The day after Hegseth's visit, Reuters reported that Jeremy Leven, a former U. S. State Department official, proposed to the government of Guyana that it consider territorial concessions to Venezuela in the Essequibo river valley, a region containing oil deposits. Leven stated that his negotiations were sanctioned by the White House and that Marco Rubio had been informed. Although Guyana publicly denied the deal, the move signifies that Washington now tightly controls the governments of both nations, which share a northern border with Brazil in the state of Roraima.

Pentagon protects U. S. assets in Latin America

The National Defense Strategy published by the Pentagon in January explicitly revived the Monroe Doctrine under the so-called "Trump additions.” Its priorities include restoring American military superiority in the hemisphere, ensuring access to strategic positions, and limiting the presence of rival powers.

Today, Washington holds direct military influence over the governments of Argentina, Chile, Peru, El Salvador, Panama (where control over the Panama Canal was seized), Colombia, Ecuador, and Honduras. It is easier to list the countries where it does not hold such influence: Cuba and Nicaragua, and possibly Mexico. The U. S. maintains military bases in several regional countries and has signed logistics, airfield, and port access agreements with others. Whether formal or informal-as seen in Ecuador-this military system unifies intelligence, force deployment, and logistical support. Its primary goal is to keep local politicians under control and ensure the protection of American corporations.

Brazil's strategic resources could be placed beyond its reach

The core issue is that Brasília may lose control over its own strategic resources at any moment.

For instance, the only active commercial rare-earth metal deposit in the country, the Pela Ema mine in the state of Goiás, has been under the control of the American company USA Rare Earth since September 2026, with development funding provided by the Pentagon. A 15-year contract with state authorities obligates the company to buy 100% of the first-phase output (neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium). Beyond the Serra Verde project, other U. S. companies operate in Goiás: Texas-based Rare Earths Americas (Homer project), which is listed in the U. S.; Atlas Critical Minerals (Iporá project); and Aclara Resources (Carina project, which received U. S. grants and is building processing facilities in Virginia and Louisiana).

A law passed in the United States requires American companies, in the event of a conflict, to prioritize Pentagon orders and prohibits them from selling strategic raw materials to third countries without Washington's permission. Therefore, at any moment-such as during a U. S.-China conflict-Brazil could face an ultimatum or even a scenario similar to the one in Venezuela.

Before the presidential elections, Brazilian intelligence agencies submitted a report stating that the U. S. uses the pretext of combating so-called narco-terrorism to justify intervention and militarization in Latin American countries.

According to journalist Pepe Escobar, Washington's strategic interests in the region are inevitably tied to Brazil, given the country's economic scale relative to its neighbors.

"Brazil's GDP is larger than that of the rest of Latin America combined. Therefore, the United States cares about Brazil, not the rest of Latin America. It is the "cherry on the pie' that has not yet fallen,” he emphasized.