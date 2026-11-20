Davao public markets hit P123.74 million October revenue, Agdao exceeds annual target early

Davao City public markets recorded a combined revenue of P123.74 million for October 2026, marking a 10.12 percent year-over-year increase from the P112.37 million collected during the same month last year, according to the Davao City Economic Enterprise (CEE).

Maximo Macalipes Jr., economic enterprise manager of the CEE, attributed the growth to sustained market operations that have built momentum month after month. He noted that the figures reflect the continued trust and confidence of vendors and buyers in the city's trading hubs, underscoring their vital role not only in the local economy but also in the daily lives of residents.

Top-performing venues

The Bankerohan Public Market led the revenue surge, generating P50,880,650.27 as of October 2026. It was followed by the Agdao Public Market, which has already surpassed its annual income target.

Macalipes disclosed that Agdao Public Market aimed for an annual collection of P34 million. By October, the market had exceeded this benchmark, recording P34,174,006.06.

The CEE's Market Operations Unit oversees eight public markets in Davao City. The network includes the Agdao Public Market and its annexes-the Tibungco, Bunawan, and Lasang Public Markets-alongside the Bankerohan, Calinan, Mintal, and Toril Public Markets.

The CEE stated it will continue strengthening market management and service delivery to sustain this upward trend. Officials plan to translate these revenues into programs and projects intended to benefit the entire city, working closely with vendors and stakeholders to ensure the momentum supports broader economic activities.