European Commission Approves Final €11.32 Billion Tranche for Greece's Recovery Plan

The European Commission has issued a positive assessment of Greece's fulfillment of the requirements for the final four payments under its national recovery and resilience plan, "Hellas 2.0.” This approval clears the path for a €11.32 billion disbursement and formally marks the completion of the program. Greece has now fully utilized the €35.95 billion allocated to it from the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Greece, Athens

The final tranche encompasses 172 specific criteria and goals: 160 related to the grant component and 12 to the loan component. The Commission's review confirms that the oversight mechanisms for targeted spending functioned effectively, allowing Greece to meet its obligations to Brussels through concrete economic and social reforms rather than administrative formalities alone.

Under the "Hellas 2.0” plan, over 6 million citizens participated in the "Profylno” preventive healthcare program, leading to the early detection of nearly 300,000 cases. Additionally, capital renovations were carried out in 80 public hospitals and 146 health centers, and the National Electronic Health File was implemented to alter resource distribution within the healthcare system.

A significant portion of funding was directed at reducing household energy costs. More than 90,000 families received subsidies for energy efficiency, over 100,000 for the installation of solar collectors and heat pumps, and 13,700 for rooftop photovoltaic systems. These measures directly lower consumer operating costs by shifting the burden from electricity tariffs to one-time investments in efficiency.

In the transport and infrastructure sectors, 425 new electric buses were launched in Athens and Thessaloniki. Furthermore, more than 8,000 road safety measures were implemented across 146 municipalities, including the creation of over 800 "smart” pedestrian crossings. In education, 39,194 interactive displays were installed, and 177,000 kits for robotics and STEM learning were distributed.

Digitalization of the public sector also formed part of the mechanism to reduce transaction costs. New services were launched on the Gov. gr portal, including an electronic file for transferring real estate rights and the myAIGov system. These tools automate administrative procedures, reducing the time and resources citizens and businesses spend interacting with the state. In the social sphere, 137,000 digital cards were issued for people with disabilities to expand their access to services.

The loan component is a key element of the plan, designed to mobilize €46 billion in private investment across key economic sectors. This mechanism includes financing for new loans at a preferential rate of 0.35% and guarantees for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through the Greek Development Bank, thereby reducing the cost of borrowed capital for businesses.

The housing sector is also a focus of the program. Under the "Spiti Mou III” initiative, 15,000 beneficiaries are expected to secure housing, joining more than 24,000 families who purchased homes under previous programs. Loan terms are structured so that monthly payments are comparable to average rental rates, allowing families to replace rent with long-term bank obligations.

Government Minister Akis Skertsis noted that Greece has completed the implementation of the largest recovery plan in the EU in terms of GDP. He stated that all 176 reforms and 376 targets were achieved. Deputy Minister of Finance Nikos Papatazias emphasized that the full absorption of funds confirms effective management of budgetary flows. General Secretary for Coordination Evi Dramioti added that this concludes five years of systemic work touching on cadastral reform, land-use planning, renewable energy, and social integration. Head of the Special Service for Coordination of the Fund, Orestis Kabalakisis, indicated that this phase solidifies the state's ability to implement complex reforms with measurable results.

The European Commission's positive assessment confirms that the distribution and control mechanisms of the Recovery and Resilience Facility functioned effectively in Greece. Financial flows were converted into concrete changes in healthcare, energy efficiency, digitalization, and housing construction, while credit instruments aimed to stimulate private investment by lowering interest rates.