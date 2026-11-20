Johannesburg imposes criminal penalties for outdoor water use

Starting 21 November 2026, residents of Johannesburg face a complete prohibition on using municipal water to water lawns, rinse driveways, or moisten building sand. This marks a shift from the previous level 1 restrictions, which only banned outdoor water use between 6am and 6pm. Under the new rules, any violation is a criminal offence. According to the City of Johannesburg Water Services By-laws, a person convicted of non-compliance faces a fine of up to R120,000 or imprisonment for up to 36 months if the fine is not paid. In cases where the offence continues after official notice, the court may impose a daily fine for each additional day of non-compliance.

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The immediate trigger for this escalation is the City of Johannesburg's failure to stay within its bulk water allocation from Rand Water. Data from Rand Water indicates that Johannesburg has exceeded its temporary target of 1,528 megalitres per day consistently from November 2025 to November 2026. In response, Johannesburg Water aims to reduce daily water usage by 200 million litres to restore reservoir levels. The city has already experienced widespread shortages in the northern, eastern, western, and southern regions, with specific reservoirs in Brixton, Crown Gardens, Meadowlands, and Steyn City reporting significant deficits.

Beyond outdoor watering, the new restrictions impose stricter usage limits on indoor consumption. Johannesburg Water plans to cut supply volumes by 20% in deemed consumption areas and prepaid meter zones. These areas are predominantly composed of working-class and poorer communities, many of whom already experience intermittent supply. The Water Crisis Committee has raised concerns that this approach may disproportionately affect these residents, urging the city to ensure that high-consumption areas, where pools and gardens are typically maintained, bear the heaviest initial reductions. They have also called for alternative water supply to arrive well before the 24-hour mark in areas where outages have become routine.

To enforce these new standards, the city is also adjusting its tariff structure. Effective 1 December 2026, water restriction tariffs will increase by an average of 8% compared to level 1 rates. The 2026/27 Water and Sanitation Comparative Tariff Schedule outlines a predetermined billing system that adjusts based on the severity of the water crisis. Consequently, residents will face higher costs while simultaneously having reduced access to available water.

The underlying strain on the system is exacerbated by significant non-revenue water losses. According to the City of Johannesburg's most recent Group Annual Financial Statements, 44.79% of the city's water is lost, costing R3.837-billion. This loss comprises leaks and burst pipes (23.72%), unbilled authorised water for informal settlements (11.85%), and illegal connections (9.22%). The infrastructure backlog further compounds the issue; the Department of Water and Sanitation estimates that R26.61-billion is needed for urgent infrastructure replacement within two years, with a total of R127-billion required to replace the city's ageing water infrastructure.

Rand Water, the bulk supplier, is also operating under pressure, currently exceeding the provisions of its abstraction licence. The utility is engaging with municipalities to emphasise the importance of managing consumption within agreed bulk water supply contracts. With demand consistently outpacing the 1,528 megalitres per day allocated to Johannesburg, the city has moved from time-based restrictions to a total ban on non-essential outdoor use, enforced by criminal penalties and higher tariffs.