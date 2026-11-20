Philippine health agency finds students starting to vape before age 10

The Department of Health (DoH) has highlighted a critical shift in nicotine consumption patterns among Filipino students, revealing that initiation is occurring at an unprecedentedly young age. According to the 2024 Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS), some students are beginning to vape and smoke before the age of 10, a trend the health agency attributes to aggressive marketing by tobacco companies and distributors.

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During a press conference on Friday, Alethea R. De Guzman, director of the DoH Epidemiology Bureau, cited survey data indicating that while smoking initiation is observed as early as eight years old, e-cigarette use is beginning even earlier, at age seven. The findings, presented during the launch of the 7th GYTS findings by the DoH and the TobaccOFF NOW! Movement of the Positive Youth Development Network, show that 16.7% of student respondents started using e-cigarettes at age seven or younger. Conversely, 10.2% reported starting to smoke cigarettes between the ages of eight and nine.

Expansion of Tobacco Use and Exposure

The survey underscores a widening scope of nicotine use beyond traditional cigarettes. Dominic Maddumba, officer-in-charge director of the DoH Health Promotion Bureau, noted that the proliferation of heated tobacco and smokeless products is driven by industry efforts to position these items as safer alternatives. He pointed to social media as a primary channel for this messaging, which he described as contributing to the normalization of these new products among young people.

Overall usage statistics reflect a significant engagement with tobacco products among early adolescents. In 2024, 27% of students aged 13 to 15 reported trying tobacco products, including cigarettes and emerging tobacco items, at least once. Similarly, 26.7% of students in the same age group had tried e-cigarettes, a figure that has risen from 24.6% in 2019.

Exposure to secondhand smoke remains a pervasive issue across multiple environments. The survey recorded significant increases in students reporting secondhand smoke exposure at home (42.5%), in enclosed public spaces (61.1%), and in outdoor public spaces (66.3%). Alarmingly, 53.5% of students reported being exposed to secondhand smoke within school premises.

Access Points and Legislative Responses

Access to these products remains widely available at the community level. The survey found that 56.1% of students obtained tobacco and nicotine products from retail outlets, including sari-sari stores, shops, and street vendors. This easy accessibility has prompted health experts and youth advocacy groups to call for urgent legislative reforms.

Advocates are pushing for the passage of the Smoke-Free and Vape-Free Environment Bill, also known as House Bill No. 9603. Rizza Duro, national coordinator of the Philippine Smoke-Free Movement, stated that the group supports the bill's three main provisions, which aim to protect children and the public from exposure to secondhand smoke and vape aerosols. The bill, approved by the House committee on Nov. 17 during National Children's Month, proposes the removal of indoor designated smoking and vaping areas (DSVAs), the standardization of outdoor DSVAs, and the expansion of smoke-free zones. It also calls for the allocation of local health budgets for tobacco control, the creation of task forces, and the imposition of stiffer penalties for violators.

In addition to the bill, experts and advocacy groups have called for the transfer of regulatory authority over e-cigarettes from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This shift is intended to ensure stronger health-based regulation of these products. The 7th GYTS surveyed 8,634 students from 96 selected schools, with 6,296 falling within the focal age group of 13 to 15 years. Edg Adrian A. Eva