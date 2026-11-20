Philippines to host Asian Pacific Digestive Week 2026 at PICC in Pasay City

The Philippines is set to host the Asian Pacific Digestive Week (APDW) 2026, marking the nation's return as a venue for the region's premier gathering on digestive and liver health. The five-day congress will convene approximately 2,000 delegates from 40 countries at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City from November 24 to 28.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Patrick Roque (talk) (Uploads), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Hermita-Malate Horizon in Manila

This event represents a significant institutional shift for the local medical community, as three specialized Philippine societies are jointly organizing the regional assembly for the first time. The co-hosts include the Philippine Society of Gastroenterology (PSG), the Philippine Society of Digestive Endoscopy (PSDE), and the Hepatology Society of the Philippines (HSP). By unifying gastroenterology, hepatology, and digestive endoscopy under a single scientific program and organizing committee, the collaboration aims to strengthen the country's role in advancing clinical practice, research, and multidisciplinary patient care in the Asia-Pacific region.

Institutional Collaboration and Clinical Focus

The joint hosting effort underscores the maturity of the local medical infrastructure, according to Dr. Ian Homer Y. Cua, the congress president and head of the St. Luke's — Global City Institute of Digestive and Liver Diseases. Dr. Cua noted that the event reflects the shared ambition of the local community to lead in digestive medicine, particularly as the burden of digestive diseases continues to grow across the region.

The scientific program will feature more than 200 sessions, including plenary lectures, focused symposia, live endoscopy demonstrations, and hands-on workshops. With a theme centered on "Advancing Practice in Digestive Wellness in Asia-Pacific,” the congress will prioritize the translation of new research and medical technologies into clinical settings. Discussions will cover disease prevention, earlier diagnosis, and long-term management for patients with digestive and liver conditions.

A central focus of the proceedings will be the impact of emerging technologies on healthcare delivery. Dr. Cua is scheduled to deliver the Presidential Lecture on November 26, titled "Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: Transforming Digestive Care in the Asia Pacific.” The session will examine how artificial intelligence is altering the detection, treatment, and monitoring of digestive and liver diseases, addressing the urgent need for advancements in clinical practice and translational research.

Professional Development and Industry Engagement

Beyond senior clinicians, the congress is structured to support the next generation of medical professionals. The Young GI Experience program will provide trainees and early-career specialists with a platform to present their research, engage with senior faculty, and build professional networks across borders. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between academic training and practical regional collaboration.

Industry engagement will also play a pivotal role, with more than 40 exhibitors showcasing medical devices, diagnostic technologies, and therapies for digestive health. These presentations offer healthcare professionals an opportunity to evaluate the latest developments in the field and explore potential integrations into clinical workflows.

The Asian Pacific Digestive Week is the annual congress of the Asian Pacific Digestive Week Federation (APDWF). The federation, established by four non-profit medical organizations-the Asian Pacific Association of Gastroenterology (APAGE), the Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver (APASL), the Asian Pacific Society for Digestive Endoscopy (A-PSDE), and the Asian Pacific Section of the International Society for Digestive Surgery (ISDS)-also conducts lectureships and provides awards, such as the APDWF Meritorious Award, to support developments in digestive medicine across the region.