France Approves Expanded Private Landlord Tax Incentives to Boost Housing Supply

French lawmakers approved an expansion of the "private landlord" (statut du bailleur privé) tax status on November 18, 2026. The amendments, which modify residential real estate investment rules, passed with 124 votes in favor and 34 against, with opposition coming from members of the "Irreconcilable France" and the Greens.

Photo: archdaily.com by Сирилл Вайнер is licensed under Free More Info Reconstruction of the Chamber of Notaries of Paris

The mechanism, initiated by Housing Minister Vincent Jeanbrun, seeks to divert bank savings into residential real estate investments to increase housing supply for families.

The updated criteria broaden the scope of eligible properties; while preferences were previously limited to apartments in multi-unit buildings, the program now includes single-family homes on the secondary market. Additionally, representatives from the Republicans and independent politicians secured the removal of the 30% purchase price threshold that was previously required for renovation investments.

Energy efficiency requirements have also been relaxed. Instead of mandatory compliance with Class A or B ratings, investors must now improve a property's rating by two levels for Class F housing or one level for Class E housing.

The legislation further expands the circle of eligible tenants by permitting landlords to rent to relatives, provided they do not belong to the same tax household-a practice that was previously prohibited.

During deliberations, lawmakers rejected a proposal by environmentalists to implement a scale for identifying homes prone to overheating. In its place, the minister proposed a temperature regulation assessment similar to the "Nutri-Score" system. Further review of the bill is scheduled for November 20, with a final vote set for November 24, 2026.