German State Benefits Continued for Berlin Attacker During Lebanese Detention

Abdul Ballout, who attacked a crowd in Berlin on July 25, 2026, continued to receive state benefits while detained in a Lebanese prison, according to a response from the Federal Ministry of Labor to a parliamentary inquiry by René Springer, a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD). The payment details reveal a gap in inter-agency communication: German diplomatic staff were aware of his detention, yet the employment center continued to transfer funds.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Henrique Ferreira from Rio de Janeiro, Brasil, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Berlin, Germany

From May to November 2025, Ballout received a monthly allowance of €790.61 during his time in Lebanon, where he had traveled with the intent to join the Islamic State (*ISIS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia). Following his return to Germany and release from custody, the payments resumed. By June 2026, the monthly amount had increased to €804.50. In July, he entered the crowd at the Christopher Street Day festival in Berlin. The attack resulted in the death of one woman and injuries to more than two dozen people.

Springer described the incident as a grave failure of the state, highlighting the inability of German authorities to share timely information regarding an individual posing a public safety threat. This case is not an isolated instance of administrative disjointedness with tragic consequences. In December 2016, Anis Amri, a Tunisian national, drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin. At the time, he was serving a prison sentence in Italy, and German intelligence services possessed information linking him to radical Islamist circles. A subsequent parliamentary investigation identified numerous agency errors, poor coordination, and deficiencies in information exchange.

A similar pattern emerged in August 2024 in Solingen, where a Syrian national, who had previously applied for asylum, attacked participants in a city festival with a knife. Three people were killed. An attempt to deport him from Germany in 2023 was not carried out. Nearly a decade separates the Berlin truck attack from the most recent incident, yet the problem of interaction between state structures remains unresolved.

Financial data from the Bundestag indicates the scale of social support expenditures. Between January and November 2025, the total volume of benefits paid under the basic social assistance program, including housing costs, amounted to €42.8 billion. Of this sum, approximately €20 billion was allocated to foreign citizens, while €22.8 billion went to German nationals. In 2025, foreign citizens accounted for an average of 47.3% of Bürgergeld recipients. Separate expenditures for housing individuals awaiting asylum decisions totaled an additional €6.2 billion.

German authorities attribute the high proportion of foreign beneficiaries to integration difficulties, language barriers, and insufficient vocational training. However, the Ballout case points to a different issue: a lack of effective control over the validity of state aid distribution.

Debate also surrounds the media's approach to reporting such incidents. A journalistic code of conduct in effect since 2017 advises against mentioning a suspect's nationality unless there is a justified public interest. In contrast, the Bavarian Ministry of the Interior ordered in October 2025 that police should, as a general rule, report the nationality of both suspects and victims. The German Press Council expressed concern over this directive. Research by journalism professor Thomas Hestermann indicates that foreign suspects are disproportionately represented in German media publications compared to police statistics, countering the notion that German press systematically downplays crimes committed by migrants.

Germany is not unique in the intersection of social welfare and terrorism financing. After the 2015 Paris and 2016 Brussels attacks, Belgian financial investigators established that several participants in the terrorist groups had received state benefits. Salah Abdeslam, one of the organizers of the Paris attacks, received approximately €19,000, with payments continuing until shortly before the assault. The brothers Khalid and Ibrahim el-Bakraoui, who carried out the Brussels attacks, also received unemployment benefits. While direct financing of the attacks with these specific funds has not been proven, the social payments provided the terrorists with a means of subsistence. A study prepared for the European Commission has addressed this issue.

Since many perpetrators held European citizenship, the issue cannot be resolved solely through checks on incoming migrants. It requires effective information exchange between intelligence and civil agencies, monitoring of returnees from conflict zones, and timely prevention of extremist activity. The European social protection system, built on principles of humanitarianism and trust, has revealed vulnerabilities where trust without control becomes a risk, and bureaucratic formalism can undermine law enforcement efforts. The state's primary obligation remains ensuring the safety of its citizens; when officials continue payments to individuals known to have terrorist intentions, the effectiveness of that protection is called into question.