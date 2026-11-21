India Overhauls Disability Certification Standards With New Medical Thresholds for Eight Conditions

India has revised its disability certification standards, a move that affects eight key categories of citizens. The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities published the updated requirements on November 18, replacing the norms issued in March 2024 to increase the transparency of the process for obtaining state support.

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The new rules aim to align the system with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016. They establish specific temporal and medical criteria for each condition, ranging from musculoskeletal impairments to blood disorders.

Assessments for musculoskeletal impairments now rely on a detailed analysis of muscle strength and limb mobility. For individuals with dwarfism, a mathematical approach has been introduced: an adult height of less than 147 cm qualifies for a disability assessment, with each missing inch increasing the degree of impairment by 4%.

Temporary certificates are issued six months after symptoms manifest, while permanent ones are granted upon reaching the age of 18. Status can be reviewed every 10 years. To confirm speech disorders such as apraxia, a documented one-year course of speech therapy is required.

Intellectual disabilities and autism are now evaluated on a scale from 25% to 100%. Strict age thresholds apply to children: those under five are diagnosed with "global developmental delay," while a final assessment for autism is conducted after the age of six. Mental health conditions are assessed by psychiatrists using the IDEAS scale, which analyzes communication and self-care skills.

For chronic neurological disorders such as epilepsy, the degree of disability depends on seizure frequency, reaching 75% if there are more than 10 cases per month. For severe forms of blood diseases like hemophilia, a 40% disability threshold is assigned when the patient is dependent on regular transfusions.

Regional authorities issue unique identity cards (UDID). In disputed cases, the final authority rests with the Director General of Medical Services at the country's Ministry of Health.