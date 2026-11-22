Uzbekistan Drafts Resolution for Temporary Detention Centers for Foreign Nationals

The Uzbekistan Ministry of the Interior has presented a draft resolution to establish a network of temporary detention centers for foreign nationals and stateless individuals. These facilities are intended to house persons subject to expulsion or deportation while their identity is verified, documents are processed, and preparations for repatriation are made. The plan calls for the opening of the first such center in Tashkent in 2027, with additional facilities scheduled to be established in the Samarkand, Bukhara, Khorezm, Surkhandarya, and Fergana regions by 2030.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vcarceler, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Detention facility

The draft defines specific criteria for placement in these centers. Eligible individuals include foreigners and stateless persons who lack valid residence documents, as well as those who have failed to leave Uzbekistan after a court expulsion order takes effect. The centers will also accommodate individuals whose immediate deportation is technically unfeasible or whose identity remains undetermined.

A maximum detention period of one year is established under the proposal. Once this period expires, or immediately after identity verification and documentation are complete, individuals will be transferred to their countries of permanent residence in accordance with national laws and international agreements.

The draft outlines several rights and conditions for individuals held in the centers. Detainees are guaranteed legal defense, including access to an attorney and interpreter. The document also secures access to medical care, the right to meet with relatives, the ability to send and receive mail, and the provision of telephone calls to family members and diplomatic missions.

Living conditions are specified to include daily walks, the ability to perform religious rites, and uninterrupted sleep of at least eight hours. Accommodation will be segregated by gender, with separate facilities for men and women. Isolated zones will be created for individuals with infectious diseases or those requiring constant medical monitoring.

Minimum floor area standards are differentiated by demographic group: at least 2.5 square meters per person for men, 3 square meters for women and minors, and 4 square meters for pregnant women and mothers with children.

In addition, the proposal includes a mandate for compulsory medical insurance for foreign citizens entering Uzbekistan. Under this provision, medical expenses would be covered by an insurance company. If a traveler does not possess a valid insurance policy, medical services would be provided on a paid basis at the individual's expense.