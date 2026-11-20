Singapore police probe 15 Little India liquor outlets for hour violations

Singapore Police Force (SPF) has initiated investigations into 15 retail outlets in the Little India Liquor Control Zone for alleged breaches of alcohol supply regulations. The enforcement actions, which took place between October 25 and November 7, resulted in 13 outlets being probed for supplying liquor outside permitted trading hours, while two were investigated for operating without a valid licence. The police confirmed these findings in a news release issued on November 19, 2026.

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Legal Framework and Penalties

The investigations fall under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015, which designates Little India as a zone with specific restrictions on alcohol sales to maintain public order and minimize disturbances. Under this legal framework, licensed retailers are restricted to specific trading windows: 7:00 am to 10:30 pm on weekdays, and 7:00 am to 7:00 pm on weekends, public holidays, and the day preceding public holidays.

The penalties for non-compliance are structured by the nature of the offence. Suppliers found to have violated the prescribed trading hours face a maximum fine of $10,000. More severe penalties apply to those supplying alcohol without a valid licence, which carries a fine of up to $20,000. For repeat offenders, the Act provides for a maximum fine of $20,000, imprisonment for up to three months, or both.

The police stated that their enforcement efforts are aimed at upholding the statutory restrictions designed to curb public disamenities associated with alcohol consumption. The force indicated it would continue to monitor compliance and take further action against errant outlets, including the revocation of liquor licences where appropriate.