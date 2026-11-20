England High Court orders £55 million asset surrender in Singapore money laundering case

England's High Court approved settlements on Nov 12, 2026, requiring two individuals linked to Singapore's largest money laundering case to surrender £55 million (S$93 million) in assets to British authorities. The settlements involve Su Haijin and Xu Haika, who have agreed to hand over cash, property, and other assets that were previously frozen and seized during criminal investigations.

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The primary driver of this outcome is the legal mechanism of Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) deployed by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA). The NCA had previously obtained UWOs and freezing orders against Su in 2025, freezing £45 million of his assets on the basis that they were proceeds of money laundering derived from illegal gambling and overseas scam centres. Following the court approval, Su is required to surrender 75% of these frozen assets. This includes two London properties located in Oxford Street and Princes Street, £2.6 million in rental income, and £300,000 in bank funds.

Institutional Context and Prior Convictions

Su Haijin, 43, is one of 10 foreigners convicted in Singapore in 2024 in a case involving $3 billion in cash and assets. The convictions stem from arrests made in the early hours of Aug 15, 2023, during simultaneous police raids across Singapore. During the raid on his residence at Ewart Park, Su attempted to evade arrest by jumping from a second-floor balcony and hiding in a drain, an act that resulted in fractured hands and legs requiring multiple surgeries. He pleaded guilty to one charge of resisting arrest and two money laundering charges, with 11 additional charges taken into consideration. He was sentenced to 14 months in jail, forfeited over $165 million in assets to the Singaporean state, and was subsequently deported to Cambodia. Su holds citizenships in Cyprus, China, Cambodia, Turkey, and Saint Lucia.

Recovery of Assets from Xu Haika

The second settlement involves Xu Haika, 44, who was identified as one of 17 other foreigners linked to the Singapore money laundering network. The NCA issued a UWO against Xu in June 2026, requesting an explanation for the source of funds used to purchase properties in London. Xu did not provide an explanation and instead entered into a settlement. Xu is the beneficial owner of two UK-based companies, Rong Hai Development and Rong Fa Development, which were used to purchase 16 new flats in London in 2023 for £24.7 million. This acquisition was previously reported by The Straits Times and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project in 2025. Under the settlement, the NCA will sell the properties and retain 75% of the proceeds, along with £1.2 million in rental income. Xu will receive the remaining balance after the deduction of the NCA's costs associated with selling the properties.

Broader Enforcement Actions

These settlements are part of a wider enforcement effort by the NCA against the same money laundering ring. In 2025, the agency recovered assets worth more than £20 million from Su Binghai, 37, another individual linked to the group, including three dinosaur fossils and London property deemed to represent the proceeds of crime. To date, the NCA states it has seized approximately £75 million in assets from the ring. The agency has indicated that it will continue to increase the use of UWOs to recover criminal assets and protect the public from organised crime.