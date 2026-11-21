Seatrium builds three 30,000-tonne HVDC converter substations for TenneT in Singapore and Batam

Seatrium is constructing high-voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore converter substations in its yards in Singapore and Batam, Indonesia, for Dutch transmission system operator TenneT. Each of the three commissioned platforms weighs approximately 30,000 tonnes and is designed to transmit up to two gigawatts of electricity. Once installed in the North Sea, these structures will serve as the critical interface between offshore wind farms and Europe's onshore grid, enabling the transfer of enough renewable energy to power between 1.5 million and 2 million homes.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Сергей Вьюгин is licensed under Все права защищены Offshore wind power plant in the open sea

Operational Mechanism and Technical Capacity

The platforms function as power conversion hubs within the transmission chain. Electricity generated by offshore wind turbines is collected at the substation, converted to HVDC, and transmitted via subsea cables to the continent. Upon reaching the onshore terminal, the current is converted from HVDC to alternating current before being fed into the European electricity grid. This HVDC technology is specifically chosen for its efficiency in transmitting large volumes of power over long distances, a requirement driven by the need to integrate multi-gigawatt renewable generation into the existing network.

TenneT Chief Operating Officer Maarten Abbenhuis stated that the decision to build these platforms in Southeast Asia was driven by technical capability, specifically the ability to manage two-gigawatt standards, as well as the availability of skilled labor and the size and quality of industrial yards. Stefan Hartge, global accounts leader for grid systems integration at GE Vernova, noted that such platforms are engineered to bring very large renewable power capacities onshore efficiently.

Industrial Scale and Workforce

Construction of the three substation projects involves approximately 2,000 workers across the Singapore and Batam facilities. Seatrium CEO Chris Ong emphasized that Singapore's established offshore and maritime sector provides critical supply chain management advantages for delivering projects of this scale. The physical infrastructure required to support this workload includes large-scale industrial capacities and specialized engineering capabilities to handle the fabrication of structures weighing the equivalent of three Eiffel Towers each.

Grid Expansion Context

These installations are part of a broader infrastructure expansion by TenneT and the Dutch state, which has committed to investing €43 billion (US$50 billion) over the next five years. This investment aims to ensure grid expansion keeps pace with the rollout of renewable electricity generation. According to the industry group WindEurope, wind power currently supplies around one-fifth of Europe's electricity demand, with a projected share of 30 percent by 2030. Abbenhuis highlighted that distributing this generated energy across the continent requires substantial onshore investment to match the increasing capacity of offshore generation.