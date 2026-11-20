Tuas Port Phase 2 construction begins with 400-hectare automated expansion

Phase 2 of Tuas Port, the largest segment of Singapore's four-phase port expansion, has entered its construction stage with a groundbreaking ceremony held on November 20, 2026. PSA Singapore announced that this section will begin operations in 2028, marking a critical step toward the country's goal of consolidating all container traffic into a single automated facility. The phase spans approximately 400 hectares of reclaimed land, an area equivalent to 560 football fields, and features 8.6 kilometers of wharf with a water depth of 23 meters. These specifications are designed to accommodate the world's largest container vessels, directly addressing the physical constraints that limit current port capacities.

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Operational Scale and Network Consolidation

The strategic logic behind Phase 2 is the transition from a distributed port network to a unified operational hub. Currently, Tuas Port operates with 15 active berths and has processed 25 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) since its launch in 2022. However, Singapore's total container operations are still split across multiple legacy terminals, including Tanjong Pagar, Keppel, Brani, and Pasir Panjang. PSA plans to migrate operations from Tanjong Pagar, Keppel, and Brani to Tuas by 2027, with Pasir Panjang following in the 2040s. Upon full completion in the 2040s, the consolidated port will comprise 66 mega-berths and possess a theoretical annual capacity of 65 million TEUs. This consolidation aims to eliminate the logistical friction of moving cargo between different terminals and to create a scale of throughput that competitors cannot easily replicate.

Autonomous Infrastructure and Control Mechanisms

A distinguishing feature of the Tuas system is its reliance on autonomous hardware to manage terminal throughput. The port is designed as a fully automated facility, utilizing automated quay cranes and guided vehicles. In Phase 2, the network will incorporate nearly 1,000 Intelligent Guided Vehicles (IGVs) equipped with artificial intelligence. Unlike conventional automated guided vehicles that follow pre-mapped, fixed paths, these IGVs calculate and optimize their own routes in real time, adjusting to dynamic traffic conditions while operating alongside manned vehicles. Approximately 30 of these autonomous units are currently undergoing trials in the port's "Living Lab” testbed section. This mechanism allows the port to handle variable cargo flows without the proportional increase in human labor required for manual dispatch and routing. Additionally, PSA is testing shore-to-ship drones to deliver urgent spare parts, fuel samples, and supplies, further decoupling logistical delays from human presence on the deck.

Capacity Constraints and Competitive Positioning

The physical expansion is driven by the need to maintain Singapore's position as a global maritime hub amid rising competition. Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow noted that rival ports are increasing their own capacity and adopting similar technological playbooks. The current infrastructure supports over 140,000 jobs and connects Singapore to more than 600 ports worldwide, but the system's efficiency depends on its ability to process high volumes reliably. The new phase also includes the Supply Chain Hub @ Tuas, which anchors logistics and warehousing directly adjacent to the port operations. This spatial integration is intended to reduce the distance and time required to move goods from ship to storage, a key bottleneck in global supply chains. The government aims to leverage this physical infrastructure to anchor more global maritime headquarters in Singapore, particularly in ship financing, insurance, and data services, thereby linking the physical movement of containers with the financial and digital ecosystems that manage them.