The State Courts of Singapore have sentenced Muhammad Yusuf Zainol, 30, to 15 weeks' imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to an assault charge involving a subordinate. The sentencing occurred on November 20, 2026, following an incident on November 16, 2025, at a workplace in Tuas.
The court heard that the defendant, who served as a supervisor at an unnamed firm, shoved a 52-year-old lorry driver after a verbal dispute regarding the positioning of a vehicle. The physical altercation resulted in the victim suffering a spinal injury that required surgery and the use of a medical neck brace for two months.
Medical evidence presented in court established that the victim was placed on hospitalisation leave for 119 days. The records further indicate that the victim, a Chinese national, is unlikely to achieve a full recovery and continues to suffer from residual neuropathic pain in both hands, a chronic condition resulting from the damage to the nerves or spinal cord.
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