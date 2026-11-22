Supervisor given 15 weeks' jail for shoving lorry driver, leaving him with chronic nerve pain

The State Courts of Singapore have sentenced Muhammad Yusuf Zainol, 30, to 15 weeks' imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to an assault charge involving a subordinate. The sentencing occurred on November 20, 2026, following an incident on November 16, 2025, at a workplace in Tuas.

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The court heard that the defendant, who served as a supervisor at an unnamed firm, shoved a 52-year-old lorry driver after a verbal dispute regarding the positioning of a vehicle. The physical altercation resulted in the victim suffering a spinal injury that required surgery and the use of a medical neck brace for two months.

Medical evidence presented in court established that the victim was placed on hospitalisation leave for 119 days. The records further indicate that the victim, a Chinese national, is unlikely to achieve a full recovery and continues to suffer from residual neuropathic pain in both hands, a chronic condition resulting from the damage to the nerves or spinal cord.