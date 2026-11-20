Kazakh mobile operators face scrutiny over pricing as thousands of formal complaints flood agencies

Kazakh mobile operators have the legal right to change tariff prices unilaterally, provided they strictly adhere to specific notification procedures. Consumers facing unexpected balance deductions should distinguish between two scenarios: a price increase for an existing plan versus the activation of a separate paid service.

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According to Finprom data, the cost of packages including calls, internet, and SMS rose by 58.4% between December 2020 and September 2026. In July 2026 alone, tariffs increased by 10% year-over-year. Specific examples include Tele2, which raised the price of its "Vygodny 3” plan from 4,400 to 5,200 tenge (+18.2%) in July, while also increasing service volumes. Beeline raised prices on certain archival tariffs in January without altering data or minute allowances. Kcell planned price hikes for spring 2025 but reversed its decision for ten popular plans following subscriber protests.

These price increases have coincided with a rise in complaints. The Ministry of Trade reported approximately 2,600 appeals in 2025, a 17.7% increase from the previous year, followed by 1,200 more in the first seven months of 2026. The primary grievances involve internet quality, unexpected charges, and a lack of advance warning about price changes.

Under the Communications Law, operators set their own rates but cannot change them without notifying clients. Effective August 20, 2026, operators must inform subscribers of cost increases at least 60 calendar days in advance via SMS and by publishing information on their websites.

Failure to follow this procedure allows consumers to dispute the charge and request a recalculation. For instance, a court in Talдыкорган ruled that a home internet price hike from 3,499 to 5,499 tenge was unlawful because the notification was sent to the client's spouse's number rather than the contract owner's. The court determined that continuing to use the service after the price increase did not constitute consent to the new terms.

Rules regarding the activation of additional paid services have also tightened as of June 2026. Operators must now obtain either a written application or two-stage confirmation through an automated system (SMS, USSD, personal account, or call). If a service is activated without such consent, subscribers are entitled to a refund. Refunds are also possible if the service was not actually provided. Residents of Zhetyisu region successfully recovered 234,657 tenge from Beeline through court and consumer protection department intervention for the period of October 10 to November 19, 2025, when mobile internet was largely non-functional but full charges were still deducted.

To recover funds from unjustified deductions, consumers should follow a specific algorithm. First, verify details in the operator's app by comparing old and new costs, identifying new paid services, and saving screenshots. Second, request the exact date and method of notification delivery from the operator. Third, file a written claim requesting a recalculation; the operator must respond within 15 calendar days. If the claim is denied, the company is required to provide documented justification for the refusal within 10 days, in accordance with Article 42-4 of the Law on the Protection of Consumer Rights. Fourth, if unresolved, submit a complaint via e-Otinish to the authorized communication body or the local department of trade and consumer protection. It is important to note that a price increase itself is not grounds for a refund if the operator met notification deadlines; valid grounds for recovery are only illegal charges, lack of consent for additional services, or charges for non-working connectivity.