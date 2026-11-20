Senate passes 62-33 vote on Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act

The U. S. Senate passed the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act on Thursday in a 62-33 vote, accelerating the approval process for power plants and data centers to combat rising energy costs and meet the power demands of artificial intelligence. The bill now moves to the House of Representatives.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Capitol, Washington, USA

The cost of energy vs. legislative intent

The legislation arrives as household energy expenses climb faster than general inflation. Over the last five years, the cost of a kilowatt-hour has increased by 39%, with a more than 6% rise in the last year alone. Supporters of the bill, including co-author Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, argue that cutting regulatory "red tape" will lower these costs for the average household and stimulate the creation of better-paying manufacturing jobs.

The data center impact and environmental trade-offs

A central component of the bill addresses the surge in AI-driven energy demand by speeding up the construction of data centers and the plants that power them. Senator Whitehouse noted that the bill aims to ensure data centers pay for the power they consume, addressing a growing point of public contention across the U. S.

However, the mechanism for achieving this speed has drawn sharp criticism from environmental and tribal advocates. Opponents, including the Sierra Club and National Wildlife Federation, argue that the bill weakens environmental accountability and undermines the Clean Water Act. Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Alex Padilla (D-CA) specifically warned that the push for faster permitting could sacrifice tribal sovereignty and protect sacred sites.

Political divide on energy sources

While some climate advocates see the bill as a way to fast-track wind, solar, and battery projects, other lawmakers view it as a loophole for fossil fuels. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) characterized the bill as a "bad deal," arguing that it facilitates a flood of natural gas for data centers without providing equal certainty for the expansion of renewable energy transmission. President Trump has expressed support for the measure, calling it a victory for U. S. energy dominance.