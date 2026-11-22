Millie Moon Diaper Reports Highlight US Gap in Ingredient Disclosure

A surge in reports of severe skin irritation and chemical-like burns in infants has highlighted a significant gap in federal oversight: the lack of mandatory ingredient transparency for diapers in the United States. While hundreds of parents have reported blistering rashes linked to specific brands, most notably Millie Moon, these incidents have not triggered federal recalls or safety warnings.

Photo: Own work by ParentingPatch, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Diapers on shelves in a store

The Barrier to Recalls

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) operates under the Consumer Product Safety Act, which requires a "substantial product hazard" to justify a mandatory recall. This means a product must either violate an existing safety rule or possess a defect creating a substantial risk of public injury. In the case of diapers, the CPSC has historically found that reported rashes do not meet this threshold, often because infant skin reactions can be attributed to various systemic conditions or individual sensitivities, making a singular product defect difficult to prove legally.

Because most recalls are voluntary, the burden often falls on the manufacturer to acknowledge a flaw. In recent years, companies like Procter & Gamble (Pampers) and Kimberly-Clark (Huggies) have faced lawsuits over skin reactions, but these legal settlements rarely result in federal safety mandates or product withdrawals from the market.

Regulatory Gaps in Product Safety

Unlike cribs or car seats, diapers do not have a dedicated safety standard under the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act. Current regulations only require manufacturers to identify the batch and test for certain contaminants like lead. There is no federal requirement for companies to disclose the specific chemical ingredients used in the absorbent materials or linings.

This lack of transparency creates a practical barrier to care. When a child develops a severe rash, pediatricians and parents cannot cross-reference a specific ingredient list to identify the allergen or irritant. Consequently, the only way for a caregiver to find a solution is through trial and error-switching brands until the reaction stops-without ever knowing the cause of the injury.

State-Level Shifts in Access to Information

In the absence of federal mandates, states like California, New York, and Illinois have passed laws requiring diaper manufacturers to disclose ingredients on packaging and online. By requiring the listing of chemical names and their functions, these laws aim to provide doctors and parents with the data necessary to diagnose allergic reactions and avoid harmful products.

The disparity between the volume of consumer reports-such as the more than 700 incidents reported for Millie Moon this year-and the lack of regulatory action underscores a system where safety is often reactive rather than preventative. Without standardized ingredient disclosure, the ability to prevent chemical skin injuries remains dependent on individual consumer reporting and state-level legislation rather than a unified federal safety standard.