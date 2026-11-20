Andhra Pradesh energy sector opens to private participation in nuclear reactor development

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has officially approved a proposal to explore the integration of Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology into the state's energy mix as a sustainable alternative to traditional thermal power generation.

According to a Government Order (GO) issued by K. Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary (Energy), the state intends to assess the feasibility of deploying these advanced nuclear reactors at locations currently housing retiring thermal power units or other strategically suitable sites. This approach suggests a plan to repurpose existing power infrastructure to reduce the systemic shock of decommissioning old plants while maintaining grid stability.

A critical technical caveat in the directive is that the deployment of these plants will be contingent upon the stabilisation of SMR technology. Unlike conventional large-scale nuclear plants, SMRs are designed for smaller capacities and modular construction, which theoretically allows for faster deployment and lower upfront capital costs.

The approval follows a formal request from the Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO). Notably, the state government has indicated that the private sector will be permitted to participate in the development and implementation of these nuclear projects, signaling a shift towards a public-private partnership model for high-tech energy infrastructure.

At this stage, the project remains in the exploration and approval phase. The government is moving from the conceptual stage to a technical assessment of how SMRs can replace the baseload power currently provided by thermal units without compromising the state's energy security.