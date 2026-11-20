Kyrgyzstan ranks 19th globally in crypto adoption as regulated market hits 2.2 trillion soms

Kyrgyzstan has placed 19th out of 151 countries in the 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, according to data from Chainalysis. The index measures the penetration of digital assets by analyzing user activity relative to a country's total population, rather than relying solely on the total volume of transactions.

Photo: https://unsplash.com by Michael Förtsch is licensed under Free A Bitcoin coin on the motherboard

These findings were presented during the Asia Innovation Forum 2026, held in Bishkek from November 18 to 19. The ranking suggests a high per-capita engagement with cryptocurrency within the country.

Alongside the adoption rankings, data on the domestic regulated market was disclosed. A representative of the National Agency for Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies under the President of Kyrgyzstan stated that transactions within the regulated virtual assets market exceeded 2.2 trillion soms during the first half of 2026.