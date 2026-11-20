Gorogly Street public garden expansion completes latest stage of Dashoguz urban plan

In Dashoguz, the administrative center of the Dashoguz velayat, urban development projects now routinely integrate the planting of trees and shrubs and the creation of lawns and flower beds as part of the construction process for new buildings and highways. Local authorities state that priority is given to plant species capable of withstanding the region's specific climatic conditions.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Relaxing in the park

Urban Infrastructure and Waste Management

The city has expanded its public recreation areas, including the establishment of a public garden along Gorogly Street. In high-traffic areas, the city has installed waste bins designed for the separate collection of glass, metal, and plastic. These installations are intended to facilitate more effective waste disposal practices within the urban environment.

Educational Programs and Community Participation

Environmental education is being integrated into local schools through the Green School Program, a joint initiative between the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and UNICEF. This program focuses on climate literacy, water and energy conservation, and sustainable development. As part of the curriculum, students engage in planting and maintaining saplings on school grounds.

Reports indicate that some residents also participate in the greening of the city by planting vegetation and maintaining greenery adjacent to their private homes.