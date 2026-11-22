Chicago Fed President: AI Data Center Investment Driving Inflation

Massive business investment in artificial intelligence data centers is contributing to economic overheating and pushing up service prices, according to Austan Goolsbee, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Goolsbee described the current level of investment as almost unprecedented, suggesting it is fueling inflation that remains "borderline disturbingly high."

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This investment surge is occurring while U. S. consumer prices rose by 0.4% in October, exceeding economist expectations. Although energy prices have been a primary driver of recent inflation, Goolsbee noted that costs for other goods and services are also climbing. He stated that current evidence does not indicate that inflation is on a sustainable path back to the Federal Reserve's 2% annual target.

The Gap Between AI Wealth and Household Costs

The economic benefits of the AI sector are concentrated among a small number of stakeholders, creating a disconnect between market growth and the average American's financial experience. This was highlighted by the initial public offering of Anthropic, the largest in history, which saw shares jump 17% and created multiple multibillionaires. Goolsbee noted that while the spending habits of these new billionaires could eventually become a "macro relevant statistic," most households see no direct upside from the AI boom.

Consequently, while the tech sector experiences a surge in wealth, the broader population faces the resulting inflationary pressure. This imbalance helps explain why consumer sentiment remains low despite strong overall economic trends; most Americans are paying the higher prices associated with an overheating economy without receiving the financial gains of the industry driving it.

Monetary Policy Implications

The Fed's response to these trends is likely to involve higher borrowing costs. October minutes reveal that nearly all officials expect a quarter-point increase in the key interest rate in December, with some members even suggesting a half-point hike. Goolsbee, who becomes a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee in January, confirmed that future rate decisions will depend strictly on whether inflation trends toward the 2% goal.