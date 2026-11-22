New Zealand new tenancy rents rise 1 percent as house prices continue to fall

New tenancy rents in New Zealand have begun to rise, increasing by approximately 1 percent over the past year, even as the housing market experiences a continued decline in asset values. This divergence highlights a shift in the underlying drivers of the two key housing metrics: while rental costs are primarily responsive to household income and labor market conditions, home prices remain heavily sensitive to interest rates and credit costs.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Apartment for rent: couple and realtor

The turnaround in rental demand coincides with a gradual broadening of the economic recovery. Data indicates that the growth in aggregate wages-driven by a combination of employment gains, population growth, and modest wage increases-has started to lift the capacity of households to pay for housing. This increase in tenant affordability has translated into higher asking prices for new leases, reversing the trend of falling rents seen in the previous couple of years.

The financial mechanism linking labor income to rental prices is direct. When more people enter employment or when existing workers see their pay rise, the total amount of income available for housing consumption increases. Conversely, changes in landlord costs, such as higher interest expenses on mortgage debt, have a negligible impact on the final rent charged. Market dynamics prevent landlords from passing these funding costs on to tenants, as rents are ultimately capped by what the market is willing and able to pay based on tenant income levels.

In contrast, the housing market for ownership is currently under pressure from rising interest rates. High borrowing costs act as a direct constraint on buyer demand and affordability, weighing on asset valuations. This creates a scenario where the supply of rental units increases, but the price is determined by the recovering employment sector, while the sale price of homes is suppressed by the cost of capital. The recent entry of first-time buyers into the market has not significantly altered this dynamic, as their entry primarily represents a transfer of existing housing stock from the rental sector to the ownership sector rather than a net increase in total housing supply or demand.

Outlook for the coming year suggests that rents will likely increase by between 1 and 3 percent, tracking the gradual improvement in the economic cycle. However, house prices are expected to continue drifting downward as high interest rates remain a dominant factor. The divergence persists because the rental market is a function of tenant income and labor demand, whereas the ownership market is a function of credit availability and interest rate sensitivity.