New Zealand auto finance sector growth of 24 percent compensates for retail slump amid oil shocks

Turners Automotive Group recorded a net profit after tax of $22.6 million for the six months ending September, as growth in its finance arm compensated for a decline in vehicle retail profitability triggered by a surge in global oil prices.

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The shift from retail to finance

The company's financial result reflects a divergence between its two primary revenue streams. While group revenue rose 3 percent to $225.3 million, the car retailing division saw profits drop 11 percent to $14.2 million. This decline was driven by a slump in demand and falling prices for larger, diesel-powered vehicles following conflict between Iran and the United States, which created a significant oil-price shock.

To protect margins, Turners adjusted its procurement strategy, shifting inventory toward vehicles priced below $15,000. While this move sustained sales volumes, the retail margins remained below pre-shock levels throughout the period.

The retail loss was offset by the finance business, where profit rose 24 percent to $11.8 million. The primary mechanism for this growth was a 26 percent expansion of the finance loan book, which now stands at $622 million. The company mitigated the risk of fluctuating borrowing costs by hedging more than 90 percent of its finance borrowings against interest-rate movements.

Operational capacity and outlook

Despite the volatility in the diesel and large-vehicle markets, Turners is increasing its physical footprint. The company is opening new branches in Whanganui and Hastings in December and has secured additional sites in Takanini and Ormiston.

The company has maintained its full-year net profit before tax guidance of $65 million and its long-term target of $100 million by the 2031 financial year. For shareholders, the board declared a fully imputed second-quarter dividend of 8 cents per share, with a projected full-year payment of at least 34 cents per share.