Westpac New Zealand reports 140 percent rise in domestic violence referrals over five years

Westpac New Zealand has reported a 140 percent increase in referrals related to domestic violence to its financial wellbeing team over the past five years, prompting the bank to expand its training, technology, and operational protocols for detecting and mitigating economic abuse. This escalation reflects a broader trend where financial institutions are increasingly recognizing their role in the mechanics of family violence, specifically regarding the control of income, joint debt, and access to banking services.

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The surge in cases-exceeding 250 in the last year alone-highlights the specific financial mechanisms used by perpetrators to restrict victims' autonomy. Louisa Brock, Westpac's senior manager for financial wellbeing and inclusion, described economic abuse as the financial dimension of family violence, characterized by the use of money to limit choices through unwanted debt, loss of control over savings, or coercive use of payment systems. Common scenarios include victims requiring immediate access to individual bank accounts to receive funds for independent living, or individuals trapped in joint accounts with former partners.

Westpac has deployed artificial intelligence to identify patterns of abusive transactions, such as the misuse of bank reference lines for harassment. Brock noted that perpetrators have used the transaction reference field to send threatening messages, including threats of violence or coercion, often followed by conciliatory messages. In response, the bank has updated its terms and conditions to allow staff to place holds on accounts or terminate the relationship of a customer found using bank systems to abuse another person.

Underpinning this response is external research commissioned by Women's Refuge, which found that two-thirds of victims who separate from a partner end up in debt. Of these, half struggle to afford food, and 30 percent are unable to access safe housing. These statistics underscore the long-term financial consequences of coercive control, where shared obligations become tools of financial distress long after the relationship ends.

Despite increased institutional readiness, structural legal barriers remain significant. Holly Carrington, research and development advisor at Women's Refuge, pointed out that current lending frameworks require both borrowers to agree to changes in joint borrowing obligations. This legal requirement allows perpetrators to weaponize joint loans, as victims cannot modify or exit the debt without notifying their abuser. Carrington argued that banks need the regulatory ability to support victims by delaying notification to the abusive partner and protecting the victim's credit history from damage caused by debts incurred under coercion. She emphasized the need for a formal right for victims to repair their credit reports, noting that many are unaware of loans taken in their name until they impact their ability to secure housing or employment.