Morrison opens Abu Dhabi office to secure direct access to sovereign wealth funds

Wellington-founded infrastructure investment firm Morrison has expanded its global footprint by opening an office in Abu Dhabi, aiming to secure direct access to sovereign wealth funds and institutional investors in the Middle East. The move places a permanent representative in the region, with partner Vincent Gerritsen relocating to lead the expansion while continuing his role as co-head of the Morrison Value Add fund.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Darthjipsu, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Abu Dhabi

The strategic shift targets a specific alignment between Morrison's portfolio and Abu Dhabi's economic priorities, specifically in digital infrastructure, energy transition, and critical supply chain assets. By establishing a physical presence, the firm intends to move beyond remote transactions to deepen contractual and long-term relations with regional governments and sovereign investors.

Morrison currently manages approximately US$35 billion in assets and serves a global client base that includes New Zealand-based infrastructure investor Infratil. The opening of the Abu Dhabi office marks a scaling of the firm's operational capacity from its existing six-country network to more aggressively pursue capital and project opportunities in the Gulf region.