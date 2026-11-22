WCPFC session to replace annual catch negotiations with long-term stock management procedures

The Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC) is set to convene its 23rd Regular Session in Vila, Vanuatu, from November 30 to December 5, 2026, facing a procedural juncture regarding the future of its compliance mechanisms and the adoption of long-term management procedures. The commission currently operates under a compliance process that is set to expire at the end of the year, requiring member states to decide whether to convert it into a permanent regulatory framework or negotiate a new iteration. Concurrently, the session is scheduled to adopt the implementing measure for South Pacific albacore and the management procedure for bigeye tuna, shifting the regulatory paradigm from reactive annual catch negotiations to proactive, rule-based stock management designed to project sustainability over decades.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Tuna in the ocean

Central to the oversight agenda is the issue of transshipment on the high seas. While the WCPFC generally prohibits transshipment at sea, current conservation and management measures contain exceptions for operators who deem port transshipment impractical. The Pew Charitable Trusts, an independent non-profit organization, has highlighted significant gaps in monitoring this practice, noting that in 2018, regional fisheries management organizations recorded approximately 1.4 million metric tonnes of tuna transferred at sea, alongside 200,000 tonnes of other species. The organization cites a 2016 study estimating that illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the region costs Pacific Island nations over US$142 million annually, while total legal tuna transshipment is valued at roughly US$6.5 billion per year.

Disparities in observer coverage remain a key regulatory friction point. The WCPFC mandates 100% human observer coverage for the purse seine fleet, but requires only 5% for the longline fleet, a standard Glen Holmes, senior officer for international fisheries at the Pew Charitable Trusts, described as insufficient. In contrast, the Southern Bluefin Fishery typically requires around 20% observer coverage for longline vessels. Holmes noted that while the commission adopted Minimum Standards for Electronic Monitoring and Reporting in 2023, significant work remains to integrate these systems effectively, particularly for longline fleets. He indicated that a work process, chaired by the United States over the previous 12 months, is intended to refine these standards, with a target for implementation either during the current session or by the conclusion of the next commission meeting in 2027.

WCPFC Chair Josie Tamate stated that all vessels operating within the Convention Area, excluding territorial and archipelagic waters, are subject to the commission's conservation and management measures. She acknowledged that while the Forum Fisheries Agency and the Parties to Nauru Agreement have developed regional measures for Exclusive Economic Zones, the high seas remain a challenge. Tamate confirmed that the Marshall Islands have led discussions to ban transshipment at sea, but members have not yet agreed on the necessary amendments to the existing measure. She emphasized that the Regional Observer Program and transshipment monitoring are currently on the commission's agenda, with intersessional working groups facilitating ongoing discussions to recommend improvements for adoption.

The adoption of management procedures for bigeye, South Pacific albacore, and potentially yellowfin and Pacific bluefin tuna represents a structural change in how stock levels are governed. Under the current system, catch limits are negotiated based on the immediate state of the stock. The new procedures employ scientific models to determine allowable catches based on projected stock behavior over 10 to 30 years, reducing political influence on annual quotas. Scientific inputs from the Scientific Committee, scheduled to meet on November 27-28, will be critical for finalizing these procedures, including assessments of how climate change and El Niño conditions influence tuna distribution. The commission must finalize these scientific parameters before the main session concludes on December 5.