Pacific Island nations align with US and Israel on UN Palestinian rights resolutions

Four Pacific Island nations voted against a United Nations General Assembly resolution affirming the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, aligning with a small minority of states that included Israel and the United States. The vote on the Fourth Committee resolution was decided by a margin of 162 in favour, with only six countries voting against. Papua New Guinea, Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia and Nauru comprised the Pacific contingent opposing the measure. Fiji, Samoa and the Marshall Islands abstained.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Department of State from United States, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ UN

This voting pattern was consistent across a series of related UN General Assembly resolutions concerning Palestinian rights and territory. In a separate resolution regarding assistance to Palestinian refugees through the mandate of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), supported by 143 states, the same core group of Pacific nations-Fiji, Tonga, Palau and Micronesia-voted against the text. They joined nine other states in opposition, while Samoa, Papua New Guinea and the Marshall Islands abstained.

The diplomatic alignment extended to resolutions addressing specific legal and resource rights. A resolution on the rights of Palestinian people over their natural resources, supported by 155 countries, was opposed by nine states, including Nauru, Palau, Fiji, Tonga and Micronesia. Conversely, a resolution declaring Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory illegal and aimed at preserving the possibility of an independent Palestinian state, which garnered 143 votes in favour, was opposed by eleven countries. Palau, Micronesia, Tonga and Fiji voted against this measure, while Samoa, the Marshall Islands, Nauru and Papua New Guinea abstained.

Further resolutions addressing Israeli settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, were supported by 149 countries. Seven states voted against these resolutions alongside Israel, including Fiji, Tonga, Micronesia and Palau. The remaining Pacific states-Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Nauru and the Marshall Islands-chose to abstain. The documentation of these votes highlights a distinct bloc of Pacific governments maintaining a consistent position against these specific UN instruments during this session.