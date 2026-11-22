Unions, IT expert warn of health sector's reliance on Microsoft after outage

Access to critical healthcare services, including scheduled surgeries and the retrieval of lab results, is increasingly tied to the stability of third-party cloud infrastructure. Recent global software outages, specifically those affecting Microsoft's Outlook and Teams, have highlighted a systemic vulnerability where the ability to receive a patient's specialist details or referrals depends entirely on the functionality of an overseas provider's server.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use IT specialist studies the scheme of system failure in the server room

The institutional mechanism controlling this access is the shift from on-premise servers to cloud-based computing. While this transition removes the local burden of maintenance and patching, it creates a single point of failure. When the cloud provider experiences an outage, the clinical information required for treatment-such as prescriptions and theatre schedules-becomes inaccessible, regardless of the hospital's local capacity to provide care.

The impact of this dependency is evident in the gap between formal system availability and actual clinical delivery. For example, a patient's surgery can be delayed not because of a lack of medical staff or facility space, but because the email containing essential specialist details failed to arrive. This demonstrates that while a service is technically "available," the administrative mechanism for accessing it remains fragile.

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists and the Public Service Association (PSA) argue that IT resilience must be treated with the same urgency as emergency power generation. Currently, the health sector relies heavily on a few dominant providers, meaning a technical failure at a company like Microsoft can disrupt the flow of lab records and referrals across the health system.

Institutional Response and Mitigation

Health NZ asserts that the impact of recent outages has been minimal, stating that clinical operations were maintained through alternative contact methods including phone calls, fax, and physical printing. The agency points to the Health Digital Investment Plan as the primary mechanism for strengthening core infrastructure to prevent such disruptions.

To bridge the gap between cloud failure and service delivery, Health NZ has deployed strategic backups, including Starlink and satellite phones. Additionally, alternative communication tools such as Whispr and Zoom are provided to staff to ensure that the inability to access Microsoft Teams or Outlook does not result in a total cessation of coordination. However, unions continue to push for deeper systemic resilience, suggesting that the current reliance on a limited number of overseas providers poses a risk to life-saving clinical care.