Uzbekistan Bank Privatization Delays to 2028 Due to NPL Cleanup

The timeline for privatizing Uzbekistan's largest state-owned banks may shift further into the future, with the process potentially extending to 2028. While the government initially aimed to begin sales in 2027 as part of the "Uzbekistan-2030" strategy, Fitch Ratings indicates that the institutions require more time to prepare for the transition to private ownership.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Systemically important banks

Preparing the Assets for Sale

The privatization drive targets five banks by 2030. Currently, the preparatory phase is centered on Uzpromstroybank (SQB) and Asakabank. To align these entities with international standards and ensure they are attractive to investors, the government has engaged Franklin Templeton and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). These partners are tasked with facilitating operational changes and restructuring, though Fitch notes that the volume of remaining work suggests a delay in the actual sales process.

Managing Non-Performing Loans and Risk

A critical hurdle for these banks remains the quality of their loan portfolios. In 2025, SQB and Asakabank updated their loan assessment methodologies, which resulted in a higher volume of non-performing loans appearing in their financial reports. According to Fitch, addressing these debts is a necessary prerequisite for successful privatization.

The sector is also grappling with currency risks. While banks have successfully reduced their reliance on foreign exchange-with foreign currency loans dropping to 39% and foreign currency deposits to 19% in the first half of 2026-the risk persists. Borrowers often lack the hedging mechanisms necessary to protect themselves against exchange rate volatility.

Liquidity and Structural Reforms

There are signs of improving systemic stability. Deposit growth rose by 27% in the first half of 2026 compared to the previous year. This has helped lower the loan-to-deposit ratio to 136%, a significant improvement from 209% at the end of 2021. However, state banks remain dependent on government support and external financing.

To solidify the framework, new capital and liquidity regulations came into effect in January 2026. Additionally, the legal framework for Islamic banking, which entered force in June 2026, is expected to provide further impetus to the sector's diversification.

Market Outlook

Reflecting the acceleration of banking reforms over the last two years, Fitch Ratings has upgraded the assessment of Uzbekistan's banking environment from "b/positive" to "b+/stable." This structural progress aligns with a broader economic forecast, with Fitch projecting a 6% growth rate for Uzbekistan's economy in 2026 and further acceleration in subsequent years.