Bishkek Pediatric Neurosurgery Center Gets Automated Craniotomy Equipment

The pediatric neurosurgery department of the National Center for Maternal and Child Health (NCMCH) in Bishkek has been equipped with a modern automated craniotomy device, the medical facility reported on November 20, 2026.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Kyrgyzstan. A doctor with two boys

According to the institution, the acquisition of the equipment was made possible through financial support provided by the State Committee for National Security.

A craniotomy device is a specialized medical instrument used to open the skull during neurosurgical operations. The automated system allows surgeons to perform incisions in the bone tissue with precision and control, following a predetermined contour.

Medical officials stated that the use of this apparatus increases the accuracy of surgical interventions and streamlines the process of accessing the cranial cavity. Specifically, the technology helps preserve the integrity of the bone flap, which is essential for its successful repositioning after the operation is complete.