Greece Introduces QR Code for 2027 Budget Presentation

Greece is transitioning its legislative process to a digital-first model. Minister of National Economy and Finance Kyriakos Pirekakakis will present the 2027 state budget to Parliament Speaker Nikitas Kalamanis via a QR code, replacing the traditional use of USB drives. Scanning the code provides direct access to a ministry cloud server containing the full suite of digital documents, including state expenditure reports and tax tables.

Photo: unsplash.com by Mitya Ivanov is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License QR code

The 2027 budget maintains the macroeconomic targets and social measures established in the October draft. Net government revenues are projected at €78.69 billion, a decrease of €4.19 billion from 2026, primarily due to the gradual conclusion of funding from the Recovery Fund. Despite this, tax revenues are expected to rise by 2.8% to €77.88 billion.

Indirect taxes remain the primary source of revenue, accounting for €42.43 billion, with VAT contributing €30.58 billion. Income tax is projected at €29.38 billion, with €17 billion generated from individuals. Total state expenditures are planned at €85.05 billion-€2.93 billion lower than previous estimates-while investments unrelated to the Recovery Fund will increase to €11 billion.

The budget outlines specific labor and social adjustments: starting January 2027, employees with three children will face a zero tax rate on income up to €20,000. The minimum wage will undergo a phased increase beginning in April, targeting €1,000 by January 2028. Private sector insurance contributions will be reduced by 0.5 percentage points.

Additional targeted support includes an annual €400 supplement for pensioners and people with disabilities, and a €500 Christmas bonus for civil servants starting December 2027. The "My Home III" housing program is allocated €2 billion, and small businesses will have access to €1.5 billion in concessional lending.

The government forecasts GDP growth of 2.3% and inflation at 2.6%. The primary budget surplus is projected at 3.3% of GDP, with the debt-to-GDP ratio expected to drop to 128.8%. Parliamentary debate and the final vote on the budget are scheduled for December 11-15.

Regional economist Valery Kozlov told Pravda. ru that maintaining fiscal discipline as EU fund inflows decrease is a strategic necessity for the country's long-term economic recovery.