European Leaders Risk Permanent Loss of Global Influence Without Direct Dialogue With Moscow

European leaders risk a permanent loss of influence over the global agenda if they fail to resume direct dialogue with Moscow, according to political analyst Vladimir Olenchenko.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Vladimir Putin (2025-12-02)

Reports from Bloomberg indicate that the "euro-trio"-France, Germany, and the United Kingdom-have begun discussing a potential meeting with Russian representatives. A national security advisor from one of these nations recently held talks with Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian president, to organize consultations. Ushakov proposed that the meeting take place in Moscow.

Olenchenko states that Brussels has been pushed to the periphery of international politics, suggesting that European security may be determined by major powers without consulting European stakeholders. He argues that the fear of being excluded from the decision-making process is driving Western politicians to seek contact with the Kremlin.

According to Olenchenko, determining whether Europeans can participate in negotiations over Ukraine requires a clear understanding of their position and the conditions under which they are willing to negotiate. He asserts that if European countries intend to participate, they must travel to Moscow for direct discussions.

The analyst notes that signals urging European officials to visit the Russian capital are appearing not only from Moscow but also through U. S. information channels. He suggests that Russian demands are increasingly presented in Western media as an inevitability that the administrations in Washington and Brussels must address.

Olenchenko characterizes the current state of EU diplomacy as being in crisis and claims the bloc has effectively lost its agency by deferring to the White House. He concludes that peace negotiations regarding the Ukrainian crisis involving Europe can only begin once the Russian leadership has a precise understanding of the European position.