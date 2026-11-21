Black Federal Employees in Brazil Exceed 45% of New Hires

Black employees now account for 45% of all new hires in Brazil's federal administration over the last four years, according to the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services (MGI). This figure exceeds the legal quota requirements, which were increased from 20% to 25% by 2025.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Wilfredor, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Brazil, São Paulo

The shift extends beyond reserved quotas. Data from the Unified National Public Examination (CPNU) shows that in 2024, while black citizens made up 18.8% of applicants, they represented 24.5% of successful candidates. By 2025, following the expansion of the quota law to 25%, the proportion of black candidates passing the selection rose to 29.7%.

Minister Ester Dwek stated that these figures validate positive discrimination policies aimed at making the civil service reflect Brazil's social composition. Current legislation also reserves 3% of vacancies for indigenous peoples and 2% for Quilombola communities.

Institutional changes have also targeted leadership roles through Decree No. 11.443/2023, which set a target of at least 30% black representation in leadership positions (CCE and FCE) by December 2025. The "Portrait of Black Participation in the Federal Administration" report analyzed progress from 2022 through October 2026:

Mid-level management (levels 5-14): The number of black managers increased by 23%, from 11,740 to 14,455, raising their overall share from 35.5% to 37.8%.

The number of black managers increased by 23%, from 11,740 to 14,455, raising their overall share from 35.5% to 37.8%. Senior leadership (levels 15-17): The number of black officials rose by 59%, from 788 to 1,254, bringing their share of top-tier positions from 29.6% to 30.6%.