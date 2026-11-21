Chile Commits Up to $820 Million to Stabilize Fuel Prices

The Chilean government has committed up to $820 million to stabilize fuel prices in a move designed to end a freight drivers' strike. This intervention follows congressional approval of a law establishing a price ceiling for gasoline and diesel effective through April 7, 2027.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain Canister with gasoline in the trunk

The legislation reverses previous price hikes of 38.5 pesos for gasoline and 42 pesos for diesel, while introducing an additional 100-peso reduction for diesel. Under the new mandate, prices may stay at the cap or decrease, but cannot exceed the levels recorded on November 12, 2026, minus 39 pesos for gasoline and 142 pesos for diesel per liter.

Financial reports estimate the maximum budget expenditure at $820 million, though this figure remains volatile due to uncertainties in fuel parity forecasts. The government expects a corresponding drop in tax revenues as the special fuel tax collection decreases relative to the previous legislative framework.

The cost of this policy is tied directly to the Brent crude oil price and the USD/CLP exchange rate. As of November 20, 2026, Brent was priced at $92.5 per barrel-down from a peak of $117.9 on October 23-with the dollar at 1,015 Chilean pesos. Analysis by the Diego Portales University's Economic Context Observatory (OCEC-UDP) shows how these external variables shift the fiscal burden:

At 990 pesos/USD and $90 Brent: costs are approximately $378 million.

At 990 pesos/USD and $100 Brent: costs rise to $719 million.

At 990 pesos/USD and $110 Brent: costs reach $1.019 billion.

At 950 pesos/USD and $90 Brent: costs drop to $177 million.

At 950 pesos/USD and $110 Brent: costs reach $839 million.

Economist Juan Ortiz, who led the report, notes that budget expenditures could vary from $378 million to $1.09 billion depending on the fluctuation of oil and currency within the forecast period.

The analysis also evaluates the Fuel Price Stabilization Mechanism (Mepco). Between March 5 and November 12, the government's adjustments resulted in Mepco costs of $1.511 billion. Ortiz calculates that without these adjustments-had international price spikes been passed directly to consumers-the budget costs would have surged to $3.478 billion, surpassing the $2.376 billion spent in 2022.

According to OCEC-UDP, the executive decision to limit the supply shock through these adjustments resulted in a fiscal saving of $1.967 billion compared to a standard Mepco operational scenario.